Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $441.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.62. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $397.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
