Piper Sandler Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $441.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $403.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $397.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.62. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $397.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,864,550 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

