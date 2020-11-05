Piper Sandler Comments on First Community Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,481.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary R. Mills purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

