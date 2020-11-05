Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Up 7%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.50. 2,883,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,029,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $924.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $1,561,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

