Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $63.92. 1,472,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,099,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.24, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

