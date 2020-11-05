Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Post by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of POST opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

