Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of POWL opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWL. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

