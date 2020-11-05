ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PROS stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProSight Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

