Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 17.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

