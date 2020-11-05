PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

