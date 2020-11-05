Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S Raised by Wedbush (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $157.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.