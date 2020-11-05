Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AudioEye in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

AEYE stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. AudioEye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.34.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AudioEye by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

