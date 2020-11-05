QChi Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,457.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. During the last week, QChi has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00027655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01044984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000504 BTC.

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,471,718 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

