Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $140.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.