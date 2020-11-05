Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $140.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $53,712,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2,702.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 335,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after purchasing an additional 323,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

