Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

