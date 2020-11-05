Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.
Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.
Quad/Graphics Company Profile
