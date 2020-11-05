QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.04.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.