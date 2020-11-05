QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.