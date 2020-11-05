Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Radian Group stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

