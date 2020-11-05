Rakon (RKN) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00966429 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00197422 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00904325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000155 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,655,936 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

