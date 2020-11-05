Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

NASDAQ METC opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

