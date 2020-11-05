Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

RPD opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

