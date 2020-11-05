Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rapid7 by 86.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

