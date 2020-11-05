Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, Graviex and Upbit. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $84.61 million and $7.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001605 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00182081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00027208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.01038909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,408,375,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Nanex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Graviex, IDCM, Cryptohub, Upbit, TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.