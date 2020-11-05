Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $84.61 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001605 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00182081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00027208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.01038909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,408,375,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Cryptohub, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

