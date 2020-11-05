Raymond James Boosts Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $70.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Forward Air by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Forward Air by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

