Raymond James Increases frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $52.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded frontdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

FTDR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.14.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in frontdoor by 10.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth about $259,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

