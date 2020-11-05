Raymond James Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $255.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after purchasing an additional 102,907 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Insulet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

