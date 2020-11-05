Raymond James Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

QCOM stock opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

