Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of RJF opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

