Raymond James Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $32.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE AX opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axos Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

