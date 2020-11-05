Raymond James Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $86.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
