Raymond James Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $86.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.