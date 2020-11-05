Raymond James Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $249.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $255.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Insulet by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,171,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

