Raymond James Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $249.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.11.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.36. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $255.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Insulet by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,171,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
