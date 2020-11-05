Raymond James Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $160.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

QRVO opened at $138.00 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AXA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

