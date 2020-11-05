Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $56.82 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

