RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.
RealNetworks stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.59. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.24.
About RealNetworks
