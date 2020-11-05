RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

RealNetworks stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.59. RealNetworks has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

