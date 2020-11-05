RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Up 7%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 514,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 629,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.