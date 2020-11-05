Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $587.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.11 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

