Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:RM opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

