Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Receives €26.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.55 ($31.23).

RNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €22.90 ($26.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.79. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.