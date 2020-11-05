Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

