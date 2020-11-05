Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kforce Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,984,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 167,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kforce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 132,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

