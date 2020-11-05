Reviewing Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) & Gryphon Gold (NYSE:GYPHQ)

Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 5.02 $3.97 billion $0.51 53.76

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Gold has a beta of 5.4, suggesting that its stock price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gryphon Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $31.24, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 39.00% 4.24% 2.83%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Gryphon Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

