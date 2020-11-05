Reviewing EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49% UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVI Industries and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $185.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.56 $770,000.00 N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.80 $179.13 million $8.52 20.26

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Summary

UniFirst beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

