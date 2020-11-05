Ring Energy (REI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

Shares of REI opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.31.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti bought 142,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REI. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

