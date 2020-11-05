Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,276 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 204,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

