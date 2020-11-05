Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.23. Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 74,796,573 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 685,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) Company Profile (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

