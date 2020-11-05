Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) (LON:RKH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.46. Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,287,256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (RKH.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.80.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

