Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.06. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock worth $1,681,249. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

