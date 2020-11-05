Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 824,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,240,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

