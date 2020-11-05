Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

ROP stock opened at $388.75 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

